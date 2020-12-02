Anna Mae Jones
Wausau - Anna Mae Jones, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the U.W. Hospital, Madison.
She was born July 19, 1924 in Kingston, New York, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Markle) Hoffman. On December 9, 1945 she married George Jones in Stone Ridge, New York. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1987.
Anna Mae was a proud homemaker and also enjoyed working at Pope's Hobbyland for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included knitting, crafting, sewing, crocheting, passing on her crafting expertise to her children and grandchildren, being a member of the Kingston HS Rifle Club, playing the Cello, taking pictures at all family events and being active at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Anna Mae was involved with CCD, Lay Ministry and the Marriage Encounter Program. One of Anna Mae's favorite memories she never forgot was working side by side with her father in his garage. That led her to watching NASCAR races for many years.
Survivors include her children, Charley Jones, Wausau, Dianne (Stanley) Kaminski, Newark, Delaware, Debbie (Jon) Gassner, Wausau, Joe (Mary Jo) Jones, East Troy, Ann Marie Jones, Sparta and Teresa (Steve) Boorse, Wausau, 16 grandchildren, David Jones, Christine Jones, Michael Botwinski, Jennifer Botwinski, Amanda "Mandy" Janz, Jennifer (Joe) Keith, Sherry Kaminski, Michelle (Chad) Huff, Shawn Gassner, Jeremy Jones, Marcus (Stephanie) Jones, Joanne (Patrick) Volkert, Juli Gerber, Bryan Gerber, Jessica Boorse and Vanessa Boorse, 23 great grandchildren, Kathryn McNulty, Aiden, Keitan, Mason, Iyla, Zoe, Kaleb, Claira, Macayla, Mikel, Ezra, Caleb, Cameron, Rachel, Amy, Charlotte, Chase, Dani Jo, Luke, Brandi, Aiden, Noah and Jacey. Anna Mae is also survived by her faithful companion, Gomer.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as face masks required by all who attend. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The funeral mass will be Livestreamed thru the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com