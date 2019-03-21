|
|
Anna Schmidt
Wausau - Anna Leider Schmidt, Wausau, WI, died at Pride TLC Therapy and Living Campus, Weston, WI on March 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Anna was born April 6, 1924, in Birnamwood, WI, to Charles and Anna (Prelipp) Leider.
She married Bernard G. Schmidt, of Wausau, WI on July 17, 1945 in Seattle, WA.
She is survived by her four children, Coreen Poeske, Wausau, WI, Bernard (Marcia) Schmidt, Wittenberg, WI, Gail (Dr. Harry) Momont, Madison, WI and Diane (Dr. Raymond) Podzorski, Fitchburg, WI; nine grandchildren, Heath (Missy) Poeske, Jason (Leslie) Poeske, Jennifer (Nick) Halsey, Heather (Neil) Jacobson, Holly (Matt) Reif, Daniel (Dr. Farah Kaiksow) Momont, Dr. Anna (Ariel Molvig) Momont, Sarah Podzorski and Hannah Podzorski; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; three brothers, Charles, Arthur and Raymond Leider; five sisters Viola Schoenike, Velda Sengstock, Dorothy Zwirschitz, Mildred Kuehne, Lorraine Zander and son-in-law Roger Poeske.
The funeral service for Anna will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church (501 Stewart Ave, Wausau). Phil Larson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Mausoleum, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Anna began work at the Daily Herald after graduating from high school, then Marathon County Savings and loan until she moved to Seattle, WA to be married. Upon returning to Wausau she worked as an accountant at WSAU Radio and eventually television in the "mansion" downtown until 1960. She finished her work career at the Woodson Foundation.
Anna is the foundation of a family raised on generosity and kindness, the heart of a home whose warmth and traditions will never be forgotten, and the source of a legacy of love that will live on in all of those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019