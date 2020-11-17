Anne FlahiveWausau - Anne Marie Flahive, 64, of Wausau, WI passed away on November 15th after a long battle with cancer. Anne was diagnosed in 2005 and fought daily to live her best life.Anne was born September 24, 1956 to Victor and Janice (Ruff) Robertson in Eau Claire, WI. She loved her childhood with her brothers, Jim and Mike Robertson, and sister, Cheri (Robertson) Leith. She attended Regis High School and graduated in 1975.Anne moved to Wausau, WI with the love of her life Kevin Flahive. She and Kevin had three children, Matthew (Taylor) Flahive, Meghan (Brian) Buckman, and MacKenzie (Scott) Swanson. Anne and Kevin quickly established an extended family of close knit friends in Wausau, as well as established lifelong careers. Anne had a variety of careers before dedicating over 20 years to the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. Anne loved many, and was loved by all that she met along her professional journey.Those who knew Anne were quickly drawn to her spirit. She had a gift of seeing the best in all things and comforting all as she fought through her cancer journey. Anne loved many things in life including, traveling, camping, crocheting, shopping, music, sunny days, and most importantly her grandchildren.Anne was blessed to have had time with all seven of her grandchildren, Harrison, Dynie Mae, Lennox, Leo, Della Anne, Fiona Rae, and Beau. Whether it was reading, singing, or snuggling she took each moment with them as a gift.Anne was predeceased by her parents, and brother Jim. She will be missed dearly by her husband; Kevin, their children, grandchildren; sister Cheri (Tim) Leith; brother Mike (Caroline) Robertson, and many other family and friends.Anne's family will host a celebration of life, Anne's request, in the summer of 2021 when the weather is warm and a larger gathering can be had. We ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Anne's name to the UW Cancer Center.Anne's family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, family, and friends who endured this journey with her.