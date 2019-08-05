|
Anne Germain
Merrill - There is no appropriate or possible way to summarize the life of the blissfully strong, and unapologetically beautiful young woman, Anne Alicia Germain. Anne is the daughter of Michael and Laurie Germain, sister of Alex Germain. Anne is also loved by her grandparents, Fred and Carol Pester, aunts and uncles; Michelle (Howard) Sczygelski, Jean (Tom) Kouba, Polly (Jay Koebe), David (Jenny Tesch) Bienfang, Kathy (John) Turba, Mary (Greg) Ament, Barb (Rob) Hartwig, Judy Germain, Sue (Darrell) Riebe; and many cousins. Anne lived her life in a constant flow of love - for her family, her friends, and all the people privileged to cross her path. With her art, Anne painted possibility and light. She put herself on her canvas and shared the world with us through her honest and authentic eyes. Anne did not live a life free of pain or struggle. She knew very intimately the sharpness of loss and the pain of dreams deferred. And yet, where most would withdraw, Anne threw her heart out like a life raft to anyone in need. Whether through her art, massage, poetry, sassy sense of humor, or unconditional friendship and love - Anne lived without hesitation. If there is any call we can heed from this excruciating loss - from this persistent and brave young woman, let it be this: Love without limits, always turn your face toward the sun, and laugh like your life depends on it. A celebration of life will be held on August 10th, visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. with the celebration starting at 12:00 p.m. Journey Church, 1212 S Center Ave, Merrill.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anne's name to [email protected] (a charity set up in Anne's honor), St. Jude's Hospital, or the UW Madison Pediatric Center, as these were very close to her heart.
