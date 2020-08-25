1/2
Annette M. Lach
1945 - 2020
Annette M. Lach

Weston - On August 21, 2020, my wife of 52 years went to her heavenly home. She was born on December 5, 1945, to Henry and Anna (Kniess) Heinz. Annette married Terrance J. Lach on May 18, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Annette is survived by her husband, Terrance; son, Kurt Anthony Lach (Allison) of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Kari Lynn Thorpe and grandsons, Benjamin and Wyat of Madison, WI; grandson, Dayne Malloy (Meg) and great-grandson, Ike of Centennial, CO; one sister, Sandy Ryan of Schofield, WI; two brothers, Dale Heinz of Merrill, WI and Milton (Marlene) Heinz of Wausau, WI; and sisters-in-law, Pat (Eldon) Pagel, Sandy Hintz, and Sue (Gary) Wolslegel of Wausau, WI.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Joyce (Alvin) Goetsch and Mary Ann (Elmer) Wimmer; three brothers, Henry Jr., Roger, and Donald Heinz; and her brother-in-law, Herman Hintz III.

Annette enjoyed gardening, had numerous flower gardens, and knitting. She made 158 personalized Christmas stockings and many scarves and mittens for Zion's Strassenfest.

Annette's family extends a special thank you to Aspirus Hospice Home Care for their professional, compassionate care of Annette. We are extremely grateful to my sisters, Pat, Sandy, and Sue for the many hours of bedside vigil, the many meals provided by neighbors and Brian, and many visits by Annette's friend, Deb, whose nursing experience and compassion was very helpful. I would also like to express a very special thank you to Pastor Steven Gjerde for his prayers and many visits. Annette will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 Sixth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Steven Gjerde officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Due to the current recommendations masks are required and social distancing will be observed.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
