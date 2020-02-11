Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kurtzweil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Kurtzweil


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Kurtzweil Obituary
Anthony Kurtzweil

Kronenwetter - Anthony (Tony) Kurtzweil 52, passed away on Feb 1st, 2020 from complications of Leukemia. Tony was born June 6th, 1967 in Cudahy WI. Although death is painful for the family and friends left behind, it is also very freeing for Tony. He is now free from his battle with leukemia and will join his late father, Wilber Leo Kurtzweil and his late mother Shirley Kurtzweil (Congemi) in heaven. Left here on earth to keep his memories alive are his most prized and cherished daughter Olivia Kurtzweil, his sisters, Michelle Robach (Kurtzweil), married to Patrick Robach, Teresa Roe (Kurtzweil) and her life long partner, Michael Roe. Tony also has 3 nephews, Jesse, (Wausau, WI), Jeremy (Wausau, WI), Maxwell (Austin, TX) and one niece, Emma (Galveston, TX) who he enjoyed and held close to his heart!

Tony was a longtime employee of 35 years at Kolbe and Kolbe, where he made many lifelong friends. Tony also worked in remolding that he did on his free time and weekends. Tony had a talent for construction and was a very creative. Tony loved and attended so many of his daughter, Olivia's sporting events. There was no place that he would rather be but, on the field, in a gym or on the ski slope watching his daughter excel!

Tony's plan for "after" Leukemia was to start a business to help and support the elder generation. He wanted to offer services of snow plowing, light construction or even handy man tasks. His heart was big and determined. Tony was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan! He loved keeping up with both leagues in his spare time.

Tony had the biggest heart, a heart of Gold and the brightest light lit up when he entered a room. Tony was a hero and a courageous fighter through this whole cancer setback. God has Tony now and even though his earthy story has ended, his next story of Faith has just started. His family feels the best is yet to come for Tony! You, Tony Bolognie are forever in our hearts, memories and prayers. Your family and friends loved you dearly. Our warrior, our hero and a beloved soul, father, brother and uncle!

The family will be holding a celebration of life in March. In lieu of flowers, we the family, are asking that you make a donation in Tony's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston TX or . Together we can help to find a cure for this senseless, heartless beast of a disease.

Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now