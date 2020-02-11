|
Anthony Kurtzweil
Kronenwetter - Anthony (Tony) Kurtzweil 52, passed away on Feb 1st, 2020 from complications of Leukemia. Tony was born June 6th, 1967 in Cudahy WI. Although death is painful for the family and friends left behind, it is also very freeing for Tony. He is now free from his battle with leukemia and will join his late father, Wilber Leo Kurtzweil and his late mother Shirley Kurtzweil (Congemi) in heaven. Left here on earth to keep his memories alive are his most prized and cherished daughter Olivia Kurtzweil, his sisters, Michelle Robach (Kurtzweil), married to Patrick Robach, Teresa Roe (Kurtzweil) and her life long partner, Michael Roe. Tony also has 3 nephews, Jesse, (Wausau, WI), Jeremy (Wausau, WI), Maxwell (Austin, TX) and one niece, Emma (Galveston, TX) who he enjoyed and held close to his heart!
Tony was a longtime employee of 35 years at Kolbe and Kolbe, where he made many lifelong friends. Tony also worked in remolding that he did on his free time and weekends. Tony had a talent for construction and was a very creative. Tony loved and attended so many of his daughter, Olivia's sporting events. There was no place that he would rather be but, on the field, in a gym or on the ski slope watching his daughter excel!
Tony's plan for "after" Leukemia was to start a business to help and support the elder generation. He wanted to offer services of snow plowing, light construction or even handy man tasks. His heart was big and determined. Tony was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan! He loved keeping up with both leagues in his spare time.
Tony had the biggest heart, a heart of Gold and the brightest light lit up when he entered a room. Tony was a hero and a courageous fighter through this whole cancer setback. God has Tony now and even though his earthy story has ended, his next story of Faith has just started. His family feels the best is yet to come for Tony! You, Tony Bolognie are forever in our hearts, memories and prayers. Your family and friends loved you dearly. Our warrior, our hero and a beloved soul, father, brother and uncle!
The family will be holding a celebration of life in March. In lieu of flowers, we the family, are asking that you make a donation in Tony's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston TX or . Together we can help to find a cure for this senseless, heartless beast of a disease.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020