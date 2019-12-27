|
Anthony "Tony" Kwiesielewicz
Mosinee - Tony Kwiesielewicz, 69, of Mosinee passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Ascension/St. Clare's Hospital in Weston WI
Tony was born on June 23, 1950, in Stanley WI to Chester and Lorraine (Lisiecki) Kwiesielewicz, the 2nd of 7 children. He attended Lublin Grade School and graduated from Gilman High School and later from North Central Technical College in Wausau.
He married Sue Huls of Thorp WI on April 7, 1969, attaining that 50 year milestone earlier this year
After Tony earned his credentials as a Master Plumber, he successfully owned and operated A-S-K Plumbing and Heating in Mosinee from 1985 until 2004. In retirement, he taught plumbing courses at the Academy of Building Industries in Fort Mohave, AZ.
He was a member of the Mosinee Chamber of Commerce and various Mosinee and Tomahawk snowmobile clubs. He was an avid rider and a Polaris aficionado, but his true loves were his award-winning classic cars which he affectionately named: Chick, Lucky Copper and Peachy. He and Sue traveled the car show circuit for many seasons and the trophies were plentiful.
Tony was a generous, fun-loving guy who enjoyed life. He would do anything for a friend and loved his family beyond measure.
He is survived by his wife, Sue. His son, Derek (Nancy Polka), his daughter, Shannon (Patrick) Hagenbucher; grandchildren Hayden and McKinley Hagenbucher and Hannah Kwiesielewicz of Mosinee, Megan(Chris) Clark and great-grandson, Fletcher Clark of Markesan. Siblings and their spouses: Joanne and Stan Wargolet, Three Lakes, Valrie and Steve Demuth, Neenah, Cindy and Ted Wojcik, Gilman, Chet and Nancy Kwiesielewicz, Merrill, Loralee and Randy Madlon, Lublin, Annie and Karl Hanke, Wausau and Greg Roy, Germantown. His mother-in-law Ann Huls, Thorp and many loving nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 infant siblings.
The family would like to thank the Mosinee FD and SAFER for their prompt and professional response, the ICU physicians and nurses, Jackie and Stacy, for your wonderful care and the education and information you so patiently and kindly provided. You are amazing.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Saviors National Catholic Church, 804 Jackson St, Mosinee. Visitation from 10 AM to 11AM with a memorial mass at 11 AM. Interment of Ashes at Mosinee Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: St. Jude's Hospital www.stjudes.org or www.lovetotherescue.org or the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019