Anthony 'Tony' Rothmeyer
Merrill - Anthony 'Tony' P. Rothmeyer, age 48, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 30, 1971 to Dennis & Paulette (Grefe) Rothmeyer in Merrill. His father survives. Tony attended and graduated from Merrill High School.
Tony worked at Wal Mart in Merrill for over 22 years - a job that he loved! He would look forward to seeing his friends and co-workers every day and was kind to everyone. Tony was an avid Denver Broncos fan ~ GO BRONCOS! He was the biggest fan of Johnny Cash and loved to watch him perform and sing. Tony was even able to meet him in person as a young boy. He had a heart of gold and will be missed, but never forgotten.
Tony is survived by his father: Dennis Rothmeyer and sisters: Danielle (Tim) Kurtz and Melissa (Brian) Krueger, all of Merrill, nephew: Riley (Hope) Kurtz, niece: Madelyn (Max) Kurtz, great-nephew: Beau and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother: Paulette Rothmeyer.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with the recommendations of the Lincoln County Health Department, A Celebration Drive-Thru for Tony will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill. Please enter the south driveway of the funeral home. Instructions will be given upon arrival.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com
