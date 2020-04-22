|
|
Antoinette M. Lang
Marathon - Antoinette "Toni" M. Lang, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Pride TLC in Weston.
She was the youngest of seven children, born November 8, 1941 at Wausau Hospital, the daughter of the late Rupert Sr. and Annette (Cepuder) Kurtzweil. She grew up on the family farm in the Town of Emmet and graduated from Stratford High School. On July 16, 1960, she married Lloyd P. Lang at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Halder. Her husband of 56 years preceded her in death on April 11, 2017.
Toni worked as a medical secretary, beginning her career at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau and then for area private practices, completing her career at the clinic in Marathon City. She enjoyed volunteering for the Marathon County Blood Bank for many years. Toni then became involved in local politics, starting out as a poll worker and first elected in 1985 as Treasurer for the Town of Cassel. In 1987 she was elected to Town Clerk where she proudly served her constituents until her retirement in 2015. As an avid reader, she kept up with policies and regulations and was active in government and politics. She enjoyed helping others and striking up conversations. Many good visits were spent with neighbors around the picnic table. She had a knack for listening and people felt comfortable talking with her.
Together with her husband they built a successful dairy and ginseng farm business. Lots of hard work and fun she would say! Her personal greatest achievement was seven fold…grooming the "7 wonders of the world", their children. She would share that even though they were raised in the same environment, each have their own unique personalities, talents, creative interests and professions. She loved when her grandchildren would stop in so she could hear what they were up to. Grandma had the best swimming pool and ice cream stash---and made the most delicious french toast!
She is survived by her seven children, Bruce (Debora) Lang, Marathon, Beth Ann (Rick) Sandrini, Weston, Linda (Brian) Heise, Marathon, Mary Kay (Don) Hagenbucher, Marathon, Carolyn (Steve) Metz, Boulder Junction, Brenda (Wally) Skic, Merrill and Ann (Roger) Seubert, Marathon; 17 grandchildren, Kyle (Tracy), Megan (Felipe), Jordan (Katelyn), Kelsey (Andrew), Chad (Jen), Tyler, Amanda (Brett), Nicole (Hatembo), Brianna (Luke),Jonathan, Jacob, Katie, Stephanie, Ethan, Remington, Cassidy and Spencer; and 15 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Taelyn, Jayden, Jaxon, Camden, Beckett, Madden, Zachary, Logan, Brayden, Cameron, Emersyn, Aubrey, Luyando and Chabota and siblings Floreine Kurtzweil, Dorothy (Bill) Sauer and Cecilia Kurtzweil.
Along with her parents and husband, Lloyd, she was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Hunter, and siblings Maryanne Kurtzweil, Valerie (Tony) Flipovitch, and Rupert (Patricia) Kurtzweil Jr.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A Celebration of Life with family, neighbors and friends will be held at a later date on the front lawn where Toni enjoyed her time, after gathering restrictions are lifted.
We thank Pride TLC for their care of Mom over this past year.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020