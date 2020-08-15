1/
Ardell Kort
Rothschild - Ardell Kort, beloved wife of Ardean Kort, went home to be with The Lord Friday, August 14, 2020. She began her journey on earth October 2, 1927, being born to Eleanore and Leslie Schwartz Sr. A new chapter began in Ardell's life when she married her best friend, Ardean Kort, and they were blessed with over 71 years together. Ardell & Ardean were also blessed with two daughters, Sue (David) Pilon, and Jean (Neal) Torney, and their three children, Kerri (Brian) Torney-Williams and Nathan and Steven Pilon. Per Ardell's wishes, the family will celebrate her life together privately.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
