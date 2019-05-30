Ardene Ament



Rothschild - Ardene J. Ament, age 81, of Rothschild, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Ardene was born on January 9, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Esther (Kurth) Bloom. She graduated from Wausau High School and went on to own her own cleaning business. She married LeRoy Ament on June 2, 1962. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2014. Ardene's passion in life was fishing and camping. She also loved her Peonies that she meticulously cared for year after year.



Ardene is survived by her children Perry (Rose) Ament of Merrill and Denise (Paul) Markowski of Green Bay; one grandchild and four great grandchildren.



Besides her parents and husband, Ardene is preceded in death by her grandson, Adam.



Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Shepherd's House Seventh Day Adventist Church, 6300 Bittersweet Rd., Wausau. The Rev. Justin Spady will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 30, 2019