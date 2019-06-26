Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Arlene Wendt
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilderness Rest Cemetery
Lake Tomahawk, WI
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Arlene A. Wendt


1937 - 2019
Formerly of Mosinee - Arlene A. Wendt age 82, of Cordes Lakes, Arizona, died Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019 at the Sunset Ranch Assisted Living Center, Peoria, AZ. A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment of Ashes will take place 1:00 PM Wednesday at Wilderness Rest Cemetery, Lake Tomahawk, WI.

Arlene was born February 11, 1937 the daughter of Arling and Elva (Matz) Hull. She graduated from Woodruff High School. On March 15, 1955 in Rapid City, South Dakota, Arlene was united in marriage to Donald W. Wendt. This year the couple celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Arlene and Don enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, visiting family and friends through- out the country. Until Arlene could no longer play, her and Don played Skip-Bo every day. Arlene also enjoyed Pinochle, reading, working crossword puzzles and needlepoint.

Arlene is lovingly survived by her Husband: Donald of Cordes Lakes, AZ; children: Deborah (Jeff) Kurzinski, Mosinee, WI, Linda (Wally) Chase, Sun City, AZ, Patricia (Carl) Schilling, Mosinee, WI, Pamela (Bruce) Grady, Cordes Lakes, AZ, Penny (Matthew) Hamm, Huntsville, AL, Lisa (Roland) Wood, Longview, Washington and Donald Jr. (Linda) Wendt, Plover, WI., 12, grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters; JoAnn Scott, Mosinee, WI, Mary (Michael) Wright, Longview, TX and a brother; Michael (Dawn) Hull, Rhinelander, WI.

She was preceded in death by two grandsons, JJ Kurzinski and Justin Grady, as well as brothers; Gilbert and Tom Hull.

A memorial has been established in Arlene's name for those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com

Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
