Arlene Feck
- - Arlene, a strong independent woman, passed away on June 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 90 years old and felt that she had a good and long life.
Arlene was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on April 8, 1929. She was a member of a large family and is survived by her siblings: Eleanor(Phil) Halkowski, Carol (Gary) Oslage, Dennis (Kay) Hawley, and Janet Abt. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brothers: Wallace Hawley, Eleanor Hawley, Jerry Hawley, Neil Hawley, Roy Hawley, Donald Hawley, Wallace Hawley, and Loren Hawley.
Arlene married the love of her life, Bill Feck, June 10, 1953. They were married for 62 years when Bill passed away. They had 6 children, all of which survive. The children are: Kathy(Al) Kowalchyk, Beth (Tom) Hoss, Barb Westerdyk, Jeff (Deb) Feck, Pat (Lori) Feck, and Jami (Bryan) Stuettgen. She was lucky to have many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The grandchildren are: Alyssa (Matt) Lucas, Kristin Kowalchyk, Cara Kowalchyk, Bren Westerdyk, Stacy (Kevin) Cline, Katie (Nick) Meisner, Kelly (Peter) Blank, Melissa Grueschow, Ben Feck, Mitch Feck, Brett Feck, Kelsi Stuettgen and Taylor Stuettgen. The great grandchildren are: Trever Zunker, Ethan Zunker, Trenton Cline, Maddie Meisner, Isabel Meisner, Brody Blank, Harper Grueschow, Levi Grueschow, Mason Stuettgen, and Grace Stuettgen.
Arlene was known as a very intelligent person. She loved doing crossword puzzles and reading. She was a good cook, and a fountain of good advice. She loved fishing and spending time with Bill at the Willow flowage. A Celebration of Life event will be held at Bunkers, 1001 Golf Club Rd, Wausau on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 11 to 1pm.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 14, 2019