Arlene Victoria Schilling
Wausau - Arlene Schilling, 98, of Wausau, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.
Arlene was born one of four daughters on October 18, 1921 to the late Harry and France (Andreski) Bloom. She married Melvin Schilling on October 19, 1944 in Wausau.
She was a long-time member of Grace United Church of Christ in Wausau, where she made special friendships with the ministers and members of the congregation. She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, and especially fishing. Arlene and Melvin loved to spend time at their cottage up north, inviting family and friends to enjoy her delicious fish fry. She loved to tend to campfires and her woodstove.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Melvin, as well as of all of her sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Rev. Julie M. Goranson will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
A special thank you is extended to the entire staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home for their special care to Arlene and her family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019