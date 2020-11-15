Arlet Johnson
Wausau - Arlet Johnson, 94, Wausau, died November 12, 2020 at home with her family. She was born at home January 3, 1926 to the late Charles and Minnie (Donner) Frank. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1943. After graduation, she worked at Employers Insurance of Wausau and retired in 1989. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club and the Girls Club. On April 11, 1953 she married Robert Johnson at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau, he preceded her in death in 1994. She enjoyed history and politics and worked as a poll worker after her retirement. Her happiest times were when she was a stay at home mother and visiting with her granddaughters. She enjoyed watching the Cardinals on the deck and listening to the Milwaukee Brewers.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (David Wallce) Johnson, Wausau, Charles (Sandra Herzog) Johnson, Wausau and Stephen (Kimberly) Johnson, Norman, OK. She also had two granddaughters, Rachel Johnson, Moore, OK and Sarah Johnson, Norman, OK. She is further survived by her sisters Carol Luebner, Wausau, Nancy Hoeppner, Wausau, Joyce Louthan, Lombard, IL, Sandra (Jerald) Ermeling, Wausau, and sister-in-laws, Florence Johnson, Wausau, and Doris Kohnhorst, Schofield and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother, Charles, Infant sister, Mary and sisters Wilma Cherek and Lois Bagby.
Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau at 501 Stewart Avenue. Pastor Zach J. Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 prior to the service. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will live-streamed and available at www.helke.com
.
Helke Funeral home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.helke.com
.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.
The family wishes to thank the members of Aspirus Hospice for the wonderful care of Mom and their support.