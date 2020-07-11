Arline A Koehler
Wausau - Arline A. Koehler, 92, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, July 10, at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living under the care of Interim HealthCare.
She was born in the town of Wien on January 22, 1928, daughter of the late Edwin and Alma (Grosskruetz) Mueller. She married Willard Wiesman on February 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1973. She then married Lester Koehler on May 22, 1976. He also preceded her in death on September 26, 1994.
Arline lived in Marathon up until two years ago when she moved to Mountain Terrace in Wausau.
Arline was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Edgar, all her life. Her faith was very important to her. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and was part of the women's sewing circle and helped make hundreds of quilts for underprivileged countries.
She and her first husband, Willard, operated the Fenwood Bowling Alley from 1949-1961, followed by owning and operating the Fenwood Implement dealership until 1972. Her later years were spent farming with her second husband, Lester. Together they were members of the North Central WI Antique Steam & Gas Engine Club, Edgar.
Survivors include one son, Donald (Sue) Wiesman, Edgar; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Wendy Wiesman (Jason Utecht), Arden Hills, MN; Kelly Kramer and sons Eli and Jadon, DeForest, WI; Robyn (Luke) Anderson and children Ellery and Adam, Minneapolis, MN.
She is further survived by two step-sons, Randy (Nancy) Koehler and Kevin (Irina) Koehler, Edgar; step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, Luke (Jamie) Koehler and children Malana, Brooks and Taya, Edgar; Lindsey (Scott) Kroening and children Caleb and Jemma, Marathon; Bridget (Brandon) Kaiser and children Isabella, Amelia and Maxwell, Edgar; Kollin Koehler, Kandace Koehler and son Jace, of Stevens Point.
She is also survived by one sister Melva (Vernon) Nahring, Fenwood; three brothers, Allen (Elaine); Elgart, of Edgar and Elton, Phoenix, Arizona and two sisters-in-law, Allene Mueller, Stratford and Bev Wiesman, Sullivan, WI.
Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Denis; brothers Edwin and Frank Mueller and sister Darleen (Dottie) Mueller.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, County Road N, Edgar, WI with Rev. Gail Sowell officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m.; with funeral at 4 p.m., all at the church. She will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Church.
We are mindful of the on-going challenges coronavirus is presenting and are advising family and friends that FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED for the visitation and funeral. Social distancing procedures will also be in place. We do not want to risk the health and safety of family and friends. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and get well.
Special thanks to the staff of Mountain Terrace and Interim HealthCare, Wausau, for their kind and compassionate care during the past months.
Arline's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com
to share thoughts and condolences.