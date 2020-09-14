Arline "Ozzy" Kotlewski
Wausau - Arline Evelyn Kotlewski, "Ozzie", passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Mount View Nursing Home, Wausau. She was 95.
Arline was born in Wausau on December 22, 1924, to the late Frederick and Margaret (Marquardt) Reich. She married Charles M. Jonas, with whom she had her son, Chuck. She then married Stephen Kotlewski on December 15, 1973. They both preceded her in death in 1987.
Arline was known as the sweet, spit-fire bartender of many west-side establishments like Denmar Tavern, Lumpy's, and Jim's Corner Pub. She was always on time and never missed a day of work. An easy conversationalist, she was quick to focus her attention on her family, friends, and anyone she would meet. She is remembered for being generous with her time and talents, and loved for her unique way of greeting people and her self-sufficient demeanor.
Survivors include her son, Charles "Chuck" (Kathy) Jonas, Wausau; grandson, Tyler Jonas; granddaughter, Jennifer Eberhardy and her children, Ford, Burke, and Eloisa; as well as several nieces. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbur and Fred Reich; and by her sisters, Margaret, Florence, Betty, and Dorothy.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Wausau, will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mount View Nursing Home - Lakeview Heights for their special care.
