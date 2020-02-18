|
|
Armond F. Loos
Wausau - Armond F. Loos, 81, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sylvan Crossings, Wausau.
He was born December 28, 1938 in Wausau, son of the late Frank and Mary (Tomcek) Loos.
He grew up helping his father on the family farm. After high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force in Turkey and Germany. After a brief courtship with his German Fraulein Ingrid Schuetze, he proposed and promised to return in three months. To her surprise, he did, and they married on January 31, 1961 in Germany. They were married for fifty-nine years. After a few years working at Cloverbelt Co-Op, he started his career at the Post Office as a mail carrier and retired thirty-one years later as a supervisor. He was a member of the Wausau Elks Lodge No. 248 and enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, hunting and playing Sheepshead. He was an avid Packer and Brewers fan who enjoyed a martini and telling a joke to give family and friends a good laugh. He was a hard working, devoted husband and father, who always welcomed his family back to the homestead that he was so proud of.
Survivors include his wife, Ingrid Loos; children, Claudia (Doug) Witte, Kevin (Cheryl) Loos and Erika Ozols; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Matt) Karls, Brianna (Kory) Seymour, Derek (fiance' Mary Dougherty) Witte, Wendy (Dan) Novak, Jamus and Ryan Loos and Jace and Kyle Ozols; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Karls; siblings, Carmel (Wally) Lewitzke, Gary (Pam) Loos and Rosie (Harlan) Foster; step-brothers, Jerry, Jim and Alvin Lang; sister-in-law, Diane (Ken) Ligman; brother-in-law, Gerd (Sasie) Lehmann, Germany and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Elizabeth Loos, a brother, David Loos and a son-in-law, Ray Ozols.
Ingrid and family would like to thank the Sylvan Crossings staff for the exceptional care they provided to Armond over the last four years, especially the ones who put a smile on his face.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020