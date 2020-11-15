1/1
Arnold "Arnie" Gorka
Schofield - Arnold "Arnie" Glen Gorka of Schofield died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Arnie was born January 28, 1960 in Wausau. The son of the late Ervin and Stella Gorka. After high school Arnie attended culinary school and became a pastry chef. Arnie spent 4 years in the Navy as a cook. He worked many years as a chef at St. Joe's Hospital in Tampa, Fl.

Arnie is survived by his sisters: Susan (Brian) Baldwin, Pinconning, MI. and Sharon (Thomas) Osowski, Lake Mills, WI. Four nieces and nephews: Brenda (Chad) Held and their two children Monty and Clara, Tommy (Lindsey) Osowski and their son Wyatt, Adam Flees, Sarah (Eric) Ritter and their daughters, Leah, Teylar, and Mya. He is further survived by his friend of almost 40 years, Brad Wurz. Arnie always said Brad was like a brother to him.

Arnie lived in Tampa, Fl for most of his adult life, only moving to Wisconsin a year ago to be closer to family and friends.

Arnie especially enjoyed spending time with his sisters and friends as well as his dog Clare. He was also a diehard Packer fan.

Besides his parents, Arnie was preceded in death by one brother Marvin, and his partner of 25 years Donald Belic.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 for family and close friends at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
