|
|
Arnold H. Steidinger
Wausau - Arnold H. Steidinger, 80, of Wausau, joined his Lord in Heaven on March 6, 2020 with his wife by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Arnie was born in Rib Falls, WI on September 18, 1939 to the late Otto and Alma (Natzke) Steidinger. He grew up in Merrill and graduated in 1957 from Merrill High School. He loved attending and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a mentor to first and second graders. He married the woman of his dreams- Carol Koelsch on October 15, 1960. Together, they lived in Athens until 2015 when they sold their house and moved to Wausau. Arnie wanted to serve his country by joining the military. He joined the Army National Guard but was Honorably Medically discharged after finding an open skull fracture that never allowed Arnie to deploy. Arnie and his dad started Steidinger Oil Company, a family business, in 1957 and sold in 1999 after 42 years. He also drove school bus in Athens for 25 years during his time in the family business. After retiring in 1999, Arnold worked at Dunham & Loomis Fargo driving truck and ended his career at Truck Country, where he delivered parts. Trucking was a joyful second career for Arnie.
He had many hobbies but was especially fond of reading a good book and working his way around a computer. He was an avid sports fan and found therapy in cutting the lawn when living in Athens. Arnie will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Arnie is survived by his wife Carol Steidinger; daughter Kimberly (Tom Ratka) Sommer; granddaughter Alexandra Sommer; sister Dorothea Woller; sister-in-laws Dinah (Dave) Finney and Suzanne (Wayne) Krueger; brother-in-law LeRoy (Angie Dewitt) Koelsch; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Arthur Steidinger; brother-in-laws Loyd Woller and Tom Cooley; and sister-in-law Elaine Steidinger.
A Celebration of Arnie's Life will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, Weston, WI. Visitation will be held form 1:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Ray Connor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens, or to cancer research.
With deep gratitude, we wish to thank Pastor Ray Connor, Pastor Lance Hoelscher and Pastor Mark for their wonderful visits and prayers and to three very special nurses at Aspirus- Brittany, Karen and Lorraine.
Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2020