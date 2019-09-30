Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Cemetery
Poniatowski, WI
Arthur A. Wisnewski


1963 - 2019
Arthur A. Wisnewski
Arthur A. Wisnewski

Mosinee - Arthur A. Wisnewski, 56, died Wednesday September 25, 2019.

He was born September 3, 1963, in Wausau, son of the late Arthur W. and Bernice (Spychalla) Wisnewski. Art grew up on the family farm in Edgar and graduated from Edgar High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy.

Through the years, Art had been employed at a variety of factory positions in the area. He enjoyed fast cars and motorcycles, especially "Harleys". His buddy, 'Turk' was a constant companion and friend. Art was loved by many and was always reminiscing of fun times with friends.

Survivors include Art's uncles and aunts; Viola Thompson, Wausau, Elmer & Barbara Wisnewski, Rhinelander and Joanne & Durand Boser, Texas and many cousins. Special to him were his close friends—Westley Messier & Stefanie Rogers, Mosinee, who was like a brother.

Besides his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Wisnewski.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with a Memorial Service to follow. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be at Noon on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Holy Family Cemetery, Poniatowski. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
