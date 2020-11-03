Arthur Borchardt, Jr.
Wausau - Arthur Borchardt, Jr
Age 82, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 29 at home in the arms of his loving wife. He was born May 21, 1938 in Wausau, the son of the late Arthur Borchardt, Sr and Erna (Liebers). On October 25, 1958 he married Diana Marie Kufahl.
He was a veteran of the 101 airborne. Arthur retired from Marathon Electric in 1999 after working there 43 years where he was pattern maker, and carried his love for woodworking home.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating on the Wisconsin River and any outdoor activities.
Time with his family was precious and he was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never missed a sporting event, concert or anything evolving his family.
In his later life Sheepshead was his favorite pass time and he could be seen frequently at the Blue Willow Restaurant.
Survivors include his wife Diana, daughter Beth (Jim) Holzem, son Brian (Aleksandra) Borchardt, grandchildren Brianne (Ryan) Stieglitz, Jesse (Mary) Borchardt, Andrew (Jamie) Holzem, Anthony (Nicole) Holzem, and Logan (Traci) Borchardt and 10 great-grandchildren Riley, Julia, Madison, Micayla, Alyssa, Lana, Jenna, Alexander, Mason and Aleah, two brothers, Ken (Marie) Borchardt, and Jack Borchardt, two brothers-in-law Larry (Patty) Kufahl, and Tom Kufahl, two sisters-in-law Donna Kufahl and Faye Kufahl.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law Irv and Dorthy, sister Donna, brother Don and his wife Gladys, sister-in-law Gail and brother-in-law Bruce.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
A service celebrating Arthur's life will be held at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Wausau on Saturday November 7, 2020 visitation starting at 9:30 am and funeral to follow at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to St. Marks Lutheran Church for their new sound system.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com