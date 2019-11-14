Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Arthur Leo "Art" Verick

Arthur "Art" Leo Verick
Arthur "Art" Leo Verick

Wausau - Arthur "Art" Leo Verick, 91, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

Art is survived by his second wife, Bernadine Verick of Presque Isle, WI; his eight children, David (Polly) Verick of Wausau, Jeannette Verick of St. Cloud, MN, Kathy (Paul) Anderson of Wausau, Peggy (Scott) Buckman of Wausau, Susie Koltz of Wausau, Jacqueline (Jim) Schira of Wausau, Melissa "Lisa" (Randy) Pliska of Wausau and Jennifer (Jerry) Smith of Wausau; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Pastor Gary Schultz will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2:00 pm until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery on Monday, November 18, 2019 where military honors will be provided by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10. Family and friends may go to helke.com to view the full obituary and sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
