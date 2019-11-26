Services
Wausau - Arthur W. Schulrud, 88, of Wausau passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his home under the care of Ministry Hospice. He was born on May 11, 1931 in Wausau to the late Clarence and Meta (Marks) Schulrud. Arthur married Ramona Fust on August 27, 1955. They were married for 62 years until her time of death on November 8, 2017. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years , 6 months, and 18 days, (17 years at sea). He served in Korea and Vietnam. He served on the USS Valley Forge 1948-1952, reenlisting in 1958 and serving on the USS Cascade, USS Enterprise and the USS Mansfield. Arthur retired in 1973 from Great Lakes, IL. at the rank of E7, Electricians Mate Chief.

During his time in the service Arthur and Ramona lived and raised their children in WI., IL., RI, CAL., and moving back to WI in 1975. They owned Wet and Dry Arts and Crafts ceramic shop in the late 70's-late 80's. He also worked for Wausau Ins., Kolbe & Kolbe, and CWA Auto Auction. After officially retiring they enjoyed taking walks and trips to TX and Ok visiting relatives. They also enjoyed many ship reunion parties in various states.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Jean), Randy, Terry, Jeff (Vicki), and Tim all in the Wausau area. Two granddaughters, Mariah and Jessica (Autumn)., four step-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews in WI, OK, TX, CAL., one brother Roger (Miss.), and one sister Kathy (Rich) Feirn (Miss.), two sister-in-laws, Kathy Gartmann , Wausau, Deb (Glenn) Tessmer, Rib. Mt., one brother-in-law Ron (Joanne) Fust, OK.

He is preceded in death by his wife Romana of 62 yrs., brother Ron (Annette), TX., one sister-in-law Sandy Schulrud, and one brother-in-law Donald Fust.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Ministry Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave dad.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church 703 Fleith St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of service at 11:00 with Pastor Joel Suckow officiating.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
