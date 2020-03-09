|
Arthur William Nitzsche
Rothschild - My loving husband of 63 years. "Arty", father of our children, grandfather, dear friend to all his buddies- you know who you are, passed away on March 4, 2020. He will be sadly missed!!
"Arty" was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, sharing memories, hunting, fishing in Alaska with son David, going to Nascar with sons Dan and Dale, attending many other events, camping, bicycling, and swimming at Crystal Lake with his girls Terry, Dawn and Kelli.
He enjoyed teaching his great-grandsons Zayden and Easton how to fish, play games, read, and try to make something out of Legos and then laughing about it. He enjoyed going to the expeditions at the University of Wisconsin with his grandson Eric to hear The Windtalkers and to see The Tuskegee Airmen.
He loved going duck and goose hunting on Lake Wausau with grandsons Collin, Neil, Alex and of course Smitty and Glenn. He was very proud of his only two granddaughters Hanah and Claire, especially when we had birthday and holiday gatherings- they were always laughing at his jokes and stories.
When we visited our grandson Bobby in Florida, he took us to the zoo, Everglades, Tropical Gardens, and all the beautiful beaches.
"Arty" was an active member of the Honor Guard for the American Legion Post 10. There wasn't a time when he spotted a military person and stopped them to chat and exchange stories.
"Arty" is further survived by sister Nancy and brother Don from St. Germaine, WI.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital who took wonderful care of him. We also wish to thank the employees of Brainard Funeral Home who helped us understand the process.
Goodbye "Sweet Pie," Daddy, Gramps. We love you forever. We all will honor our memories of you- most of all that wonderful smile.
A military service will be held at a later date.
We had a beautiful life, a life together- Always Jean.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020