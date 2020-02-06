|
Audrey A. Gustke
Waupaca - Audrey A. Gustke, age 85, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Mosinee and Lac du Flambeau, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Waupaca Elder Care. She was born July 19, 1934 in Casco, WI, daughter of Emil and Anna (Walecka) Ripley. Audrey graduated from East High School in Green Bay in 1950. On August 25, 1956, she married Roger P. Gustke in Green Bay. Audrey will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Audrey cherished her time spent up north at Squaw and Buckskin Lakes and enjoyed an occasional jackpot at Lake of the Torches. She was an active member of the Women's Club at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lac du Flambeau and loved singing in the choir at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee. An avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan, she was a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers and a season ticket holder for 50 years. Audrey never passed up an opportunity to dance.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Roger Gustke of Waupaca, WI; three children, Dana (Ronda) Gustke of Waupaca, WI, Boyd (Dorinda) Gustke of Merrill, WI, and Gina (Dan) Ricci of Cape Coral, FL; a son-in-law Jim (Tayna) Didier of Hortonville, WI; seven grandchildren, Maison (Caleb) Engel of Verona, WI, McKenna Gustke of Green Bay, WI, Will (Amanda) Didier of Cedarburg, WI, Cody (Stephanie) Didier of Fitchburg, WI, Cole Gustke of Wausau, WI, Ally Gustke of Madison, WI, and Dru Ricci of Cape Coral, FL; three great-grandchildren, Harper and Molly Didier, and Stella Didier; a brother, Emil (Laverne) Ripley of Pulaski, WI; and a sister-in-law, Myrtle Ripley of Madison, WI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Anna Ripley; a daughter, Paula Didier; a brother, Robert Ripley; and three sisters, Anna Mae (Ed) Jeanquart, Mary Jane (John) Gigot, and Geraldine (Mel) Fameree.
The family would like to thank the staff of Waupaca Elder Care and Theda Care Hospice for all their wonderful and compassionate care.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Father Matthew from Weyauwega will officiate. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Holly Funeral Home. Burial of Audrey's cremains will take place at a later date at the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Page has been established for the at . The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020