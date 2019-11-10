|
Audrey Ann Larson
Tomahawk - Audrey Ann Larson, age 83, of Tomahawk, formerly of Schofield, passed away on November 10, 2019 at Riverview Health Services.
Audrey was born to John & Regina (Burant) Zillman on March 16, 1936 in Wausau. Audrey's family moved to Cudahy when she was young. Shortly after her graduation from Cudahy High School, Audrey's family moved back to the Wausau area. She met David Larson and later was married to him on November 7, 1964 in Rothschild. He preceded her in death on April 20, 1997. Audrey was employed by Drott Manufacturing for a short time, until she had children. After her children were grown, she worked for Streich Equipment Company and later retired from Fehrman Orthodontics. Audrey was a faithful member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed watching the Packers and bowled in numerous leagues. Audrey loved coming up to their cabin in Tomahawk.
Audrey is survived by her two sons - John (Angie) Larson of Tomahawk and Jim (Tracey) Larson of Rothschild; two daughters - Jeanne Steinke of Weston and Jennifer (Jeff Krueger) Larson of Tomahawk. She is further survived by two granddaughters - Emmy Larson & OnaRae Larson; and her sister-in-law - Ursula Zillman. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents - John & Regina, step-mother - Grace, husband - David, her brother - James Zillman, daughter - Jamie.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Audrey A. Larson will take place at 11:00AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston. Fr. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will take place at St. Agnes Catholic Church on the evening of Thursday, November 14 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of Mass at 11:00AM. Burial will take place in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery following Mass.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019