Audrey Jean Whippler
Wausau - Audrey Jean Whippler, 77, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Wausau on November 30, 1941 to the late Julius and Alice (Reetz) Mueller. She married Richard Whippler at St. Therese on February 11, 1961.
Audrey worked in the kitchen for over 20 years at Wausau Insurance. She enjoyed going to State Park Speedway and watching the stock car races, camping, going to the casino, fishing, family gatherings and some traveling. Most important to Audrey were her family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard; her children, Scott, Ronald (Darlene), Bobby (Juelle) Whippler, and Jacqueline (Curtis) Kerstner; eight grandchildren, Stephanie and Cole Kerstner, Noah Whippler, Josh, John and Jesse Modrzejewski, Brian Frankfourth and Ronnie Whippler; two great-granddaughters, Monica and McKenzie; two sisters, Deanna Syring and Donna Pflieger; as well as nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her two brother-in-law's, Gary Syring and Edward Pflieger.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Pastor Tim Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Tuesday, from 9:00 am until the time of services. All to take place at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Please go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019