Audy Glenn Hintze
- - Audy Glenn Hintze, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 20,2019. Audy is survived by his wife, Terry, his parents Glenn and Dianne Hintze, and son, Glenn Hintze. Audy will also be greatly missed by his three precious dogs Mini, Genesis and Zeus. Audy enjoyed being in the kitchen preparing new recipes and dishes of his own creation. He loved sailing, World War II history, old movies and science fiction novels. A private celebration of life honoring Audy will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019