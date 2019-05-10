|
|
Autumn F. Kinney
Wausau - Autumn Frances Kinney "Mum", age 84, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Rochester Minnesota, surrounded by her family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Autumn was born March 11, 1935 in Wausau, to Evan and Frances (Galistel) Kaufman. She was married to Patrick David Kinney on June 15, 1957, in Wausau. They built a home in the Town of Weston and were blessed with 8 children. Autumn began her first career as a loving and caring stay at home mom. During this time the family enjoyed Antique Auto Club Car shows, trips to visit their cabin on Moose Lake in Hayward, and summer travel to see relatives in Michigan which included crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
After her husband's death in 1980, Autumn began new careers as grade school lunch attendant and rectory care taker at St. James and St. Mary's parishes. This work was particularly meaningful to Autumn as she was very devout in her faith. She enjoyed being able to ensure each child was well cared for and during Christmas would create handmade ornaments for each student. During this time, she developed many ongoing friendships with her coworkers and students' parents.
For the past 25 years, Autumn was employed at Target as a cashier. She particularly enjoyed the interactions with customers, some of which would wait to have her complete their orders, even when other lines were open. She was a cheerful presence, and empathic listener to everyone she met. She loved to bake, and the store staff enjoyed her cookies, cakes, and apple crisp made from her apple trees. She enjoyed the diversity of the interactions and supportive friendships she developed while at Target and for this reason she continued to work until her cancer diagnosis in January.
Autumn's interests were many- she enjoyed knitting, gameshows, reading, gardening and yardwork and spent her summers on her riding lawn mower and tending to her plant beds. Over the years she planted thousands of tulip bulbs in her yard and always anxiously awaited their colorful arrival in spring. She particularly enjoyed the wildlife her gardens attracted, which she viewed through her picture windows while enjoying a cup of coffee.
Autumn's greatest passion was her family and she was a remarkable mother and grandmother, spending her time off with her children and their families. She was always willing to take on new adventures and in recent years she enjoyed family trips to Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.
Autumn was selfless, always concerned about others. She was able to see the positive in any circumstance and had a sharp sense of humor and extremely contagious smile. Her enduring positivity always made a difference in others' lives, right up to the end of her short and courageous battle with cancer. She will be missed by many, but also leaves behind an everlasting legacy of a life well-lived and shared.
Autumn was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, her parents Evan and Frances (Galistel) Kaufman and her sister Susan Schultz.
Autumn is survived by her loving children: Patrick D. Kinney Jr (Cheryl), Brian Kinney (Margaret), Lynn Borkenhagen (John), Lisa Kinney (Doug), Krista Kulas (Kevin), Christopher Kinney (Connie), Thad Kinney, Joshua Kinney (Tracey) and grandchildren: Christina and Laura Kinney, Justin Kinney, Jenna, Evan and Johnny Borkenhagen, Kolby and Kassie Kulas, Stephen and Stephanie Kinney, Isaiah and Kalie Kinney.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 10 to May 12, 2019