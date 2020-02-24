|
|
Barbara A. Gauerke
Wausau - Barbara A. Gauerke, 83, Wausau, died Sunday February 23, 2020 at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau.
She was born May 16, 1936, in Medford, daughter of the late Richard and Anna (Demerath) White. On May 16, 1964, she married Robert J. Gauerke at St. Anne Catholic Church. He preceded her in death November 7, 2002.
After high school, Barb had been employed at Wausau Insurance and after the birth of her daughter, Beth, she became a stay at home mom. Later, she worked in the kitchen and library at Holy Name Catholic School. Among her favorite things to do were, reading, puzzle books, bird watching, and she was an avid Packer fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth (Pat Bazan) Gazda, Vulcan, Mich., a grandson, Zachery Gazda, Beth's stepdaughter, Marissa (Trevor) Bazan; siblings, Nancy (James) Ortlieb, Dorchester, Grant White, Onalaska; brothers-in-law, Gary Gauerke and James (Sue) Gauerke, all of Wausau.
Besides her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Fleischmann.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020