Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Halminiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Halminiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Halminiak Obituary
Barbara A. Halminiak

Wausau - Barbara A. Halminiak, 76, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home.

She was born February 1, 1943 in Wausau, daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Nowacki) Paulman. On September 3, 1960 she married Lawrence Halminiak in Wausau. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1989.

Barbara worked as a bartender at The Domino Bar in Wausau for 35 years.

Survivors include her children, Jenny Ohland, Andy (Lauri) Halminiak, Larry Halminiak and Patricia (John) Sanderfer; grandchildren, James (Mysti), David, Jamie (Barry), Max, Danny and R.J.; four great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Paulman and sisters, Merceda Christensen and Virginia Heldt.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Domino Bar, 740 Washington Street, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now