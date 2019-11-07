|
|
Barbara A. Halminiak
Wausau - Barbara A. Halminiak, 76, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home.
She was born February 1, 1943 in Wausau, daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Nowacki) Paulman. On September 3, 1960 she married Lawrence Halminiak in Wausau. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1989.
Barbara worked as a bartender at The Domino Bar in Wausau for 35 years.
Survivors include her children, Jenny Ohland, Andy (Lauri) Halminiak, Larry Halminiak and Patricia (John) Sanderfer; grandchildren, James (Mysti), David, Jamie (Barry), Max, Danny and R.J.; four great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Paulman and sisters, Merceda Christensen and Virginia Heldt.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Domino Bar, 740 Washington Street, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019