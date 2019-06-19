|
Barbara A. Lawson
Pinedale - Barbara A. Lawson, a resident of Pinedale for the last six years, passed away May, 25, 2019, at Summit Hospital, in Show Low, AZ, due to complications following hernia and gall bladder surgery. She was born in Michigan to Kenneth and Shirley Lawson, on April 7, 1947, but she called Wausau, WI, her hometown. There she attended Grant Elementary School, Horace Mann Junior High School and Wausau Senior High School. Her high school years found her active in band and German Club.
After high school graduation in 1965, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she received degrees in Psychology and German in 1969 and a BS in Nursing in 1975. Later she received a BS in Criminal Justice as well as associate degrees in medical-legal nursing and paralegal.
An animal lover her whole life, Barb started "showing" her pet beagle "Fleagle" when she was eight years old. Over the years she has raised or shown Maine Coon cats, Chinese Crested dogs and miniature horses. She volunteered many hours at the local veterinary clinic, and one of her favorite jobs was riding horse patrol for a Wisconsin police department. After her father's death, Barb moved in with and cared for her mother and her canine companions.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents as well as many cherished four-legged friends, including her beloved service dog Nicholas, who she raised from puppyhood. She is survived by her brother Kenneth, his wife Charlotte and their daughter Christine of Kirkland, WA. Barb is further survived by her housemate Lisa and her family, friends at the Overgaard Animal Clinic, high school friends she has kept in touch with and her beloved four-legged "children".
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 Mogollon Drive, Overgaard, AZ. Rev. Nick Wirtz will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Chinese Crested Health and Genetics Committee, made payable to ACCC Treasurer, specify for H&G in Barbara's name. Send to: Virginia Dorris, Treasurer ACCC, 357 6th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 19, 2019