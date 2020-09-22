Barbara A. Peterson
Wausau - Barbara Ann (Hager) Peterson, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, under the care of Ascension Hospice at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill.
She was born May 11, 1932 on the family farm in Fenwood, WI, to the late Andrew and Alvina (Wiesman) Hager. She was the ninth of ten children. Barbara graduated from Edgar High School in 1950. She met Russell A. Peterson at a friend's wedding. They married on February 14, 1952. They were married 58 years until Russell's passing on September 3, 2010.
After high school, Barbara went to U-W Stevens Point Normal School, obtaining an elementary school teaching degree. She graduated in 1952. Her first teaching job was in Spencer, WI, in a one room schoolhouse, teaching grades first through eighth. Russell began his working career in Milwaukee and Barbara was able to find a teaching job at St. Francis Elementary School, where they lived. Russell and Barbara wanted to move back to the Wausau area to be closer to family. Barbara stopped teaching for a little while to raise three children. Once the youngest child started first grade, she started teaching again. Barbara taught or subbed at many of the elementary parochial schools in Wausau. Her main teaching subjects were English and Social Studies in grades seventh and eighth. Barbara was forever the teacher and always loved to learn. She was very picky about proper English. A couple of her sayings were that cake is done, everything else finished. Another one was you borrow from, lend to.
Barbara had a variety of interests. She loved playing games and cards, especially Sheepshead and Bridge. Barbara loved to sew all types of things, especially quilts for family, friends and for Lutheran World Relief. Barbara was an excellent cook. She would experiment with different foods. Her lasagna was the best. She made wonderful Christmas bars and cookies. Barbara loved hummingbirds. She loved feeding them and watching them.
Barbara and Russell loved spending time at their cottage on Lost Lake in St. Germain and loved traveling to various places in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. For a number of years they stayed in Panama City Beach, FL, six months of the year to get out of Wisconsin's cold weather.
Barbara is survived by her children, Peggy (Lee) Olbrantz, Wausau, Dirk (Kathi) Peterson, Merrill and Grant (Judy) Peterson, Tomahawk; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike Grozis) Olbrantz, Appleton, Rebecca (Seth) Van Heuklon, Oshkosh, Julia (Ciprian) Ionel, Wausau, Paul (Rachel) Peterson, Merrill and Christopher (Monica) Peterson, Wausau; and great-grandchildren, Cayden, Maverick, Elijah and Aubrey. She is further survived by a sister, Janice (Clarence) Dumke, Oshkosh; brother-in-law, Rex Mortenson, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Gust, Warren and Marvin; and sisters, Ella, Melba, Florence, Verna and Adeline.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bell Tower Residence and Ascension Hospice, especially her nurse, Tim, for their wonderful care. A big thank you also goes to Kathi Peterson, Barbara's daughter-in-law, for all her extra care that she gave Barbara.
Private services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com