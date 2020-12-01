Barbara A. Salyers
Wausau - Barbara A. Salyers, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.
She was born February 10, 1945 in Wausau, daughter of the late Wallace and Genevieve (Koback) Kaminski.
Barb loved her family more than anything and enjoyed any time she was able spend with all of them together, whether it be just sitting around the table talking or playing SkipBo and listening to her oldie's country music. In her time after retirement she enjoyed crocheting blankets for all her children, grandchildren, and anyone else who she felt needed one. She loved watching westerns and was not happy if she wasn't able have that channel, even though she saw them all.
Wednesday potato pancakes at Eagles Nest was her go to for going out to eat, unless she could go to Red Lobster. Every summer or fall Carrie and Jerry would take her for long car rides, Door County, South Dakota, Michigan, Lambeau Field, she loved to just sit in the car and see the country. Mom never missed a Green Bay Packers game and always wanted to bet one of us kids $5 but she always got the Packers so we had to take the other team…Steve was usually her betting partner. No matter when you came to visit her, Mom always had her radio on, oldies country or Sunday morning polka, always singing along. Barb spent her whole life taking care of people, starting with raising us five kids and continuing on until retirement taking care of people as a CNA at nursing homes, then after her stroke she still worked as a care worker taking care of disabled girls, which she loved, for Aurora Assisted Living.
She retired a few years ago, but almost daily you would her say I wish I was back at work…she loved her job that much. Going to Saturday evening mass at Our Saviors Church was very important to her, she enjoyed the people and the service by Father Talaga. We were blessed with the best mom in the world and will always have our memories and will see her AGAIN. GOD bless..
Survivors include her children, Don (Julie) Salyers, Wausau, Carrie (Jerry Stahel) Salyers, Schofield, Sherry Salyers, Wausau, Steven Salyers, Wausau and Erick (Kimberly) Salyers, Wausau, four grandchildren, Cody (Montana) Salyers, Samantha Salyers, Dylan Salyers and Dana Salyers, one step granddaughter, Tiffany Raymer, three great grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Thea and Cora, her siblings, Donald (Romana) Kaminski, Dennis (Dorothy) Kaminski, Eugene (Shirley Chaignot) Kaminski and David (Carol) Kaminski and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Noah and her siblings, Barney Kaminski, Caroline Kaminski, Susan Fischer, Marlene Kell and Virginia Waters.
Memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Our Saviors National Catholic Church, 804 Jackson Street, Mosinee. The Rev. Father Marion Talaga will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as face masks required by all who attend. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com