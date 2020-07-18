Barbara A. Venske
Weston - Barbara A. Venske, age 54, of Weston, WI, passed away in the Town of York, Clark County, WI, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer.
Barbara Ann Glenetski was born on June 1, 1966 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Eugene E. "Gene" and Barbara A. (Philip) Glenetski. She was raised and received her education in Wausau, graduating from Wausau West High School in 1984. Barbara was united in marriage to Charles D. Venske on October 14, 1989 in Rib Mountain, WI. She worked for the past 26 years in the kitchen at Wausau West High School, and at Marywood, currently Benedictine Living Community, in Wausau. Over the years, Barbara also did housecleaning for many people in the Wausau area.
She had many interests, but especially loved spending time with her children, granddaughter and family, gardening and cooking.
Barbara will be dearly missed by her daughter: Victoria "Vicki" Venske of Marshfield; her son: Steven Venske of Wausau; her granddaughter: Kahli Heslip of Marshfield; her mother: Barbara (Raymond) Pozorski of Schofield; 2 brothers: Joseph P. (Linda) Glenetski of Rothschild, Jonathan P. Glenetski of Wausau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on February 23, 2020; and her father, Gene, on March 27, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com
.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.