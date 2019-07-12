|
Barbara Ann Burger Olander
Wausau - Barbara Ann Burger Olander, age 69, passed away on July 5, 2019 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Born on December 3, 1949, Barbara was the sixth daughter born to Anton and Lottie (Michalewicz) Burger of rural Edgar, Wisconsin. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Edgar High School in 1968. After attending UW Stevens Point, Barbara pursued a career in sales in Minneapolis and Georgia.
Preceding Barbara in death were her parents, Anton and Lottie Burger; her sisters, Angela (Stan) Szymanski in 2014 and Margaret (Don) Nagdeman in 2017; and her brother in law, Bob Noll, in 1991.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Roy Olander, whom she married in 2010; a step-daughter, Johanna O'Leary; step granddaughters, Emma and Madeline; a step-son, Nicholas (Courtney); three sisters: Carolyn (Tony) Martino, Minnetonka, MN; Emily (the late Bob) Noll, Racine, WI; and Pauline (Alan) Babler, Marquette, MI; five brothers, George and Peter Burger, Edgar, WI; Paul (Sandy) Burger, Schofield, WI; Stephen (Jane) Burger, Spring, TX; and Joe (Linda) Burger, Adams, WI; brothers-in-law, Stan Szymanski and Don Nagdeman; aunts, Florence Weisenberger and Agnes Needham; uncle Ed (Mary Lou) Michalewicz and cousins; as well as 23 nieces and nephews, and many grand/great nieces and nephews.
A Mass for the repose of the soul of Barbara Ann Olander will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 8:15 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 103 N. 4th Ave., Edgar, WI 54426, followed by interment at the church cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 3570 Buford Hwy #202, Duluth, Georgia (678) 584-0914 www.GeorgiaCremation.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 12 to July 14, 2019