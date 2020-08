Barbara E. FletcherBarbara Ellen Fletcher, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Wisconsin.Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face coverings required for all whom attend. Services will be live streamed on Facebook, or for later viewing at www.petersonkraemer.com