Barbara Hauer
Wausau -
Barbara Hauer, 84, of Wausau passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born July 2, 1935 in Wausau to the late Herbert and Bertha (Neumann) Schave. Barb grew up in Wausau and was a 1953 graduate of Wausau High School. She fell in love with Eugene Hauer after meeting him on a blind date at the circus in Marathon Park. They were married at St. Anne Catholic Church on April 18, 1959. While raising their three boys, Eugene worked at Hoffer Glass and Barb for the State of Wisconsin until she retired in 1995. Barb was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau volunteering for numerous activities over the years. She loved to read and spend time with her family. Barb was a woman who always tried to do her best, which was a trait passed down from her mother.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene of Wausau, three sons, Timothy (Melissa) of Verona, Todd (Reyne) of Wausau, Terry (Karen) of Balsam Lake, nine grandchildren, Erin, Anne, Tess, Maddie, Jordan (Shelby), Alysson, Johnny (Amanda), Christopher (Amy), Kalyn (Dustin), five great grandchildren, Scarlett, Lucy, Jack, Briggs, Casey, one brother, Jim (Gerry) Schave of Wasilla, AK and one sister, Karen Schave of Sun City West, AZ. Barb was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Schave and three sisters, Ruth Beilke, June Ronek and Marion Detert.
We invite you to join a live stream of Barbara's funeral ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020. To join the live stream, please go to the bottom of Barbara's obituary at www.helke.com. Online condolences may also be shared. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau with Reverend Zach Holdorf officiating. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park.
We would like to thank the exceptional staff at Pride TLC for the special care and kindness they gave Mom and our family during her stay.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or School, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, 54401.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020