Barbara Hendron
1948 - 2020
Barbara Hendron

Wausau - Barbara Jean Hendron, 72, Wausau, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Barbara was born June 29, 1948 in Highland Park, IL to the late Jack and Mary Ann (Rau) Hilton. She was united in marriage to Gerald Hendron on September 7, 1979 in Chicago. The couple was blessed with one son, David. The family retired to St. Germain from Chicago and then moved to Wausau.

Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a sweet and humorous woman who was delightful to be with. Barbara dearly loved all of the pets she had through the years and had a great love of all animals. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping online and reading books.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Gerald; son, David (fiancé, Karin Turnbull); granddaughter, Kailyn Hendron; great-granddaughter, Rose; numerous nieces and nephews; and her darling cats and dog. She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hilton.

Friends may gather to pay their respects to Barbara and her family from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home (522 Adams Street, Wausau). There will be a private family committal at a later date at the St. Germain Cemetery where Barbara will be laid to rest in peace. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital during Barbara's time of need for their compassionate and skilled care.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
August 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
James Buscemi
August 9, 2020
With a heavy heart I wish to send my deepest condolences to My Uncle Jerry Hendron in regards to the passing of his beloved wife and my Aunt of 41 years. I am so sorry to hear about Aunt Barbs passing. I will always remember her love for humor and her ability to make light of a serious subject to the point where we were always in tears laughing. A beautiful soul is on her way to her final destination. You will be missed Aunt Barb.
James and Deborah Buscemi
Family
