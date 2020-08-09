Barbara Hendron
Wausau - Barbara Jean Hendron, 72, Wausau, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Barbara was born June 29, 1948 in Highland Park, IL to the late Jack and Mary Ann (Rau) Hilton. She was united in marriage to Gerald Hendron on September 7, 1979 in Chicago. The couple was blessed with one son, David. The family retired to St. Germain from Chicago and then moved to Wausau.
Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a sweet and humorous woman who was delightful to be with. Barbara dearly loved all of the pets she had through the years and had a great love of all animals. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping online and reading books.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Gerald; son, David (fiancé, Karin Turnbull); granddaughter, Kailyn Hendron; great-granddaughter, Rose; numerous nieces and nephews; and her darling cats and dog. She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hilton.
Friends may gather to pay their respects to Barbara and her family from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home (522 Adams Street, Wausau). There will be a private family committal at a later date at the St. Germain Cemetery where Barbara will be laid to rest in peace. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital during Barbara's time of need for their compassionate and skilled care.