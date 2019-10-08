|
Barbara J. Brace
Wausau - Barbara J. Brace, 73, Wausau, fought her failing health bravely then went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with her loving husband and daughters by her side.
Barbara Corbiel/Chvosta was born on March 29, 1946, in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Louise (DeCook) Chvosta. She married Allan Brace on September 12, 1963.
Barbara's unconditional love for her family and complete loyalty to her friends was what she strongly believed in and she never wavered. Barb's love of racing took her from coast to coast, border to border to every track that had the smell of racing gas and the roar of engines.
She raised her daughters with class and etiquette (some payed more attention than the others) and each developed a unique relationship with Barbara.
Throughout Barb's life with us she had so many interests ranging from maintaining a huge garden to canning the bounty to tasteful interior design to developing dinners fit for royalty. She loved to hear how Dr Phil would resolve peoples problems and watch the Brewers beat the Cubs and the Packers kick the Bears.
Her family was blessed by the the strong family bond that Barbara instilled in each of us and we will continue that bedrock philosophy during our lives in her honor.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Al; Daughters Laurie Brace (Math Buttke), Yvonne Poppy (Paul) and Sherry Brace (That T Guy); Grandchildren Curtis Meinholdt (Nakicha) and Dane Poppy; Great Grandchildren Julius, Gabriel, Meika, and Aleina; Brothers Rob Chvosta (Gloria) and Teddy Chvosta (Linda), Sister Theresa Fry (Mike); Sisters-in-law Shirley Liegl (Dick) and Kathy Sorens (Roy). Barbara cherished each and every of her many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Bernie Chvosta, Janet Albright, Midge Stone, Joe Corbiel and Larry Corbiel.
A celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Pastor Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service all at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place on a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com
Barbara's family would like to give a shout out to the nurses at Aspirus, room 0-507 for the wonderful care that they provided Barb. We also want to thank the caregivers at Azura Memory Care, they treated Barbara with the most personal, loving care, the same care that they would have given their own loved one.
In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's name can be directed to the | Donate To Fight Alzheimer's Disease act.alz.org
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019