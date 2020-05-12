|
Barbara Jean Smith
Verona - Barbara Jean Smith of Verona, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 surrounded by her children. She died of natural causes.
Barbara was born on November 17, 1939 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents Edward Walter Hugo Heinrich and Roselind Pauline Viergutz Heinrich. She was the youngest of 5 children; her siblings included: Marion (Chuck Hintze), Myron (Alice), Roger (Margie) all now deceased, and surviving sister JoAnn Day.
Barbara was a lifetime resident of Wisconsin and she had a great love of the north woods. She swam in lakes for hours at a time, knew where to find deep woods blueberry patches, and loved watching birds and wildlife.
In 1958 she met the love of her life, Richard "Bud" Harry Smith, while working at Dale's Super Value store on Grand Avenue in Wausau. They married the next year and lived in Madison, WI where Bud attended the University of Wisconsin. After his death in 1983, Barbara moved back to Wausau. In 2013, she moved to Verona near 2 of her daughters.
Barbara and Richard had 4 children, all of whom survive her: Rebecca Smith (Rob Peters) of Lakewood, CO; Catherine McMahon of Minneapolis, MN; Diane Smith (Kevin Lynch) of Verona, WI, and Marcia Peterson (Mike) of Plymouth, MN. She had 6 beloved grandchildren: Sydney Peters; Riley Peters; Peter McMahon; Michael McMahon; Samuel Lynch and Maxwell Lynch.
In her later years, Barbara especially treasured her relationship with her sister JoAnn. She loved visiting the Madison garden show, taking long rides in the country to enjoy the scenery, and celebrating holidays with her family—especially Christmas. She was over-the-moon with love for her grandchildren.
A virtual memorial service will be held by the family on Friday, May 15th at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to join us. Details can be found at the Compassion Cremation web site at compassioncremation.com of Madison, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Barbara's favorite two charities Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Service (pbswisconsin.org) and the Northwoods Land Trust (northwoodslandtrust.org).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 12 to May 14, 2020