Barbara L. Mueller
Barbara L. Mueller, born to Eula and Lloyd Farmer in Fort Dodge, Iowa on August 19, 1929, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence in Weston, Wisconsin. Barb moved to Sioux City, Iowa in 1956 and lived there until moving to Wisconsin to be with family in 2014. She married H. George Mueller on June 3, 1948. She was active in several groups in the community and was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where she enjoyed bible study, quilting and the Cooking with Love Program.
Barb had a gift for writing notes and letters, and used this to encourage and connect with others. She put her faith into action and was recognized by the community when she was named Volunteer of the Year. Barb also worked at Morningside College in the development office, and as administrative support at D.A. Hayworth JR High and East Middle School.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband George, parents, infant son Stephen, granddaughter Stacie Johnson, and two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by children Kristine (Dennis) Johnson, David (Christine) Mueller, and Jeffrey, grandchildren Stephanie Elias, Christopher Johnson, Jeffrey (AnnMarie) Johnson , Anna (Jeff) Mulvey, George Mueller, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held in Wausau at Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City on Saturday, May 2 at 1:30 pm. Internment will be in at Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020