Barbara Mary Knudson
Weston - Barbara Mary Knudson (née King) died peacefully at Hospice House on May 25, 2019 in Wausau, WI at the age of 78.
Barbara is survived by children, Laura Davis (husband, Eric Roberts) and Jason Davis (partner, Lisa Szews); grandchildren Grayson Roberts and Zoë Roberts; siblings, Lee Ann King (Steven Nyberg) and Debbe Ostrowski (Jef); Goddaughter Molly Schultz, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by spouse Keith Knudson and parents, Ambrose and Cornelia (Nowinsky) King.
Barbara was born on May 13, 1941 in Wausau, WI. She graduated from DC Everest. She married Ken Davis in 1964. She founded and owned LaBar Uniform Shoppe for more than 25 years, where she became active in Wausau's retail community. She was married to Keith Knudson in 1989. After leaving retail, she mastered her baking skills at the Wausau Bread Market where she perfected her famous Oregon Herb bread. In 2003, she retired to Las Vegas, NV where she lived until her return to Wausau in 2011, where she lived happily, back among family as well as old and new friends at Island Place and Birchwood Senior Living.
Barbara was an enthusiastic bingo player and master of the royal flush at her favorite Lucky 7 machines in Wisconsin and Nevada. She hid lottery scratch tickets under plates at family dinners for lucky guests to find. She made amazing, award winning cheese curds and fried a mean potato into a fry like no others. Deeply spiritual, she encouraged and fulfilled novena requests with enthusiasm. As a proud grandmother, she adored her grandchildren and no greater cheerleader of their passions could be found.
A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday June 5 at St. Agnes, Callon, WI. Visitation 9:30 am. Mass at 11 am, with a luncheon to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice House at 530 N 32nd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. The family would like to thank Kristy Davis and each hospice caregiver and volunteer for their dedicated work.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 2, 2019