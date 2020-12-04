1/1
Barbara Meunier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Meunier

Tomahawk - Barbara L. Meunier, 68, 300 Hillcrest Drive, Tomahawk, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.

Barb was born March 8, 1952 in Marshfield to Larry and Bernetta Petruzates. She was married to James Meunier on October 28, 1977 in Wausau. Barb worked in the Insurance field for over 30 years and had been employed at Church Mutual, Strong Capital Management, and Liberty Mutual Insurance. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking; pontoon boat rides, and was an avid reader. Her favorite times were spent with her family.

Survivors include; her husband, Jim; 3 children; Jon Meunier of Merrill; Amy Meunier of Thornton, Colorado; and Marie (Nathan) Rompot of Marion, Iowa; and her father - Larry Petruzates of Schofield. Also surviving are her siblings; Thomas Petruzates of Merrill; Gerald (Diana) Petruzates of Merrill; Donald Petruzates of Wausau; Diane Bendrick of Schofield; and Suzanne (Brian) Ott of West Bend. Barb is further survived by 5 Grandchildren; Ashley, Leah, Lillian, Klayton, and Alivia. She was preceded in death by her mother and an infant son, Joe.

A Memorial Service for Barb Meunier will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Krueger Family Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Gass will officiate. Friends may call at Krueger's from noon until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.

Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the obituary and share online condolences at kruegerfamilyfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
715-453-3808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved