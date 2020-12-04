Barbara Meunier
Tomahawk - Barbara L. Meunier, 68, 300 Hillcrest Drive, Tomahawk, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Barb was born March 8, 1952 in Marshfield to Larry and Bernetta Petruzates. She was married to James Meunier on October 28, 1977 in Wausau. Barb worked in the Insurance field for over 30 years and had been employed at Church Mutual, Strong Capital Management, and Liberty Mutual Insurance. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking; pontoon boat rides, and was an avid reader. Her favorite times were spent with her family.
Survivors include; her husband, Jim; 3 children; Jon Meunier of Merrill; Amy Meunier of Thornton, Colorado; and Marie (Nathan) Rompot of Marion, Iowa; and her father - Larry Petruzates of Schofield. Also surviving are her siblings; Thomas Petruzates of Merrill; Gerald (Diana) Petruzates of Merrill; Donald Petruzates of Wausau; Diane Bendrick of Schofield; and Suzanne (Brian) Ott of West Bend. Barb is further survived by 5 Grandchildren; Ashley, Leah, Lillian, Klayton, and Alivia. She was preceded in death by her mother and an infant son, Joe.
A Memorial Service for Barb Meunier will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Krueger Family Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Gass will officiate. Friends may call at Krueger's from noon until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.
