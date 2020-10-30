Barbara Stewart Harkness
Barbara Stewart Harkness died peacefully on September 27, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall. Alzheimer's Disease had impaired her balance, and it hampered her ability to recover from the injuries. Barbara was born to William Wallace "Bill" Stewart, Jr., and Elizabeth "Babe" (Turney) Stewart in Superior, WI, on April 26, 1940. Her parents were both reporters at the Superior Telegram. Shortly after Barbara was born, Babe and Bill dubbed their firstborn "Buzzy"—she both embraced and embodied the nickname throughout her 80 years.
In 1950, the Stewart family moved to Spooner, WI, after purchasing the Spooner Advocate, a weekly newspaper that her father operated as editor and publisher for more than three decades. At that point, Buzzy had one younger sister, Sarah; after the move, two more siblings joined the family: Katherine and William, III. Buzzy was a kind and caring big sister, playing an almost maternal role to her young sister and brother.
Buzzy graduated from Spooner High School in 1958 and enrolled in the Nurse's Training Program at Milwaukee County Hospital, where she received excellent classroom and clinical instruction. She graduated in 1961 as a Registered Nurse. On August 4, 1962, Buzzy married Jon Harkness, who had been her classmate and "sweetheart" at Spooner High. Jon had just graduated from Hamline University, and the young couple moved to Wausau, WI, where Jon began work as a high school science teacher.
Buzzy embarked on her nursing career in Wausau, mostly as a surgical nurse—including membership on a team that performed the first open-heart surgeries in Wausau (highly demanding procedures that involved at least six hours in the OR). Buzzy was a skilled and knowledgeable nurse, but her genuine compassion for others made her a truly gifted member of this noble profession. One anecdote is telling. For several days, across multiple shifts, she cared for—and spoke at length to—a boy who was comatose after a serious bicycle accident. When he finally regained consciousness, he asked, "Where's Buzzy?" When she arrived later, the boy exclaimed, "Oh, I love you Buzzy! You told me stories while I was sick." Another tale further emphasizes Buzzy's reflex to put patients first: a mechanical device once tore off her dress while she helped rotate a bedridden patient; she was aware of the extreme wardrobe malfunction, but completed the procedure to avoid injuring the patient.
Buzzy was a wonderful mother to Jon ("Jay") and Harrington ("Harry"), born in 1963 and 1966, respectively, successfully juggling the demanding roles of nurse and mom. During the boys' school years, Buzzy quit her nursing job each June, and the family would move for the summer to her parents' place on Middle Eau Claire Lake in northwestern Wisconsin (most of those summers, Jon taught at UW-Superior). At the end of each summer, Buzzy would reapply for a nursing job in Wausau. She always found a position, but the cyclical nature of her employment impeded her ability to gain seniority on the nursing staff. Toward the end of her career, Buzzy enjoyed an opportunity to pass along her knowledge and passion as an instructor in the nursing program at North Central Technical Institute in Wausau (now Northcentral Technical College).
In 2000, Buzzy and Jon moved to a year-round retirement home they built on the southeast shore of Cranberry Lake, also part of the Eau Claire Chain of Lakes in northwestern Wisconsin. They had a long retirement at their beloved lake home until Jon's death in September 2018. Retirement was not a slow time for "busy Buzzy"! She loved to have fun, especially if the activity was water-related (usually in one of her signature high-fashion bathing caps!). Buzzy was also an avid member of a local garden club. She did not have a green thumb, but she did have a sweet tooth (she loved making and eating the desserts served at club meetings). She also enjoyed travelling, both with her husband and close girlfriends, including many daytrips to the Twin Cities to see shows with the "Guthrie Girls" (usually with Buzzy at the wheel of her minivan, guided by redundant GPS devices—her zest for adventure was paired with a fear of becoming lost).
But Buzzy also worked hard in retirement—never for pay; almost always in service of others. Buzzy had formal volunteer roles, including as a parish nurse for her church and at a food shelf. But much of her service was less formal, such as running errands and doing other miscellaneous chores for home-bound friends (and mere acquaintances). She also took-on great responsibility (and drove thousands of miles) providing extensive care and support for an aunt in Minneapolis, a local friend, and a cousin in Superior, as they each neared the end of life.
Grandchildren provided another significant focus during Buzzy's retirement years. In 1990, Jay married Jean Storlie, and they brought Jon and Buzzy three grandchildren: Abby (now, 28), Eleanor (25), and Jackson (23). Harry married Cynthia Zappala in 1998, and they had two sons: Sam (21) and Max (19). Buzzy was an excellent grandmother (but she preferred to be called "Buzzy"; not "grandma"). Indeed, some young cousins of Buzzy's actual grandchildren just assumed Buzzy was their grandmother too. They were perplexed to be told otherwise, but Buzzy assured them that they also had special places in her heart. Buzzy was also an extremely devoted aunt to all of her siblings' children.
In the fall of 2018, Buzzy showed remarkable resilience by successfully relocating to an assisted-living facility in the Twin Cities, near Jay's home. During the summer of 2020 (amidst the COVID crisis), she showed more grit and spunk making a move to the Wealshire Memory Care Facility in Medina, MN, where she was on the receiving end of the type of care that she had shown to others throughout her life.
The family hopes to host an event commemorating Buzzy's life in the Eau Claire Lakes area after it is safe to do so—hopefully, sometime during the summer of 2021. Please direct financial memorials to either the NTC Foundation for the Buzzy S. Harkness Nursing Scholarship at Northcentral Technical College Foundation, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, WI 55401 (https://ntc.academicworks.com/donors/buzzy-s-harkness-nursing-scholarship
); or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 7900 W. 78th St., Suite 100, Edina, MN 55349 (https://www.alz.org
).