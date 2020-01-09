|
|
Barry Brent Schuster
Barry Brent Schuster, age 49, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Barry was a 1989 graduate of Wausau West High School. He was born on November 2, 1970 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Ray and Dorothy Schuster.
Barry had a true passion for film, documentaries and captivating television series. He loved to discuss different directors, actors, film styles and genres. Barry always made the best recommendations for anyone looking for a new movie or show to watch. He also enjoyed comics, good food, making people laugh, spending time with family, freehand drawing and the great outdoors. Barry will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, creativity, quick wit, great sense of humor and infectious smile. He will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Survivors include his sister, Wendy (Mike) Goelden; brother, Wayne Schuster; former sister-in-law, Terese Schuster; aunt Bonnie (Breck) Mittlesteadt; aunt, JoAnne Schuster; nieces and nephews, Jonathon Waldvogel, Scott (Erin) Goelden, Felicia Schuster, Brianna Schuster, Mitchell Schuster and Chelsea Schuster; cousins, Matthew Schuster, Becky (Jordan) Hensel and Seth (Anna) Mittlesteadt.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Dorothy Schuster; grandparents, Ed and Bertha Schuster, Fred Dable and Phyllis Dable; uncle, Lee Schuster; and nephew, Matthew Waldvogel.
To celebrate Barry's life, please take a walk or watch your favorite movie with those you love most.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020