Beatrice Easker
Hatley - Beatrice M. Easker, 98, formerly of Hatley, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weston.
Beatrice was born on April 26, 1921 in the town of McMillan, Marathon County, the daughter of the late Adam and Helen (Gliniecki) Gawlikoski.
On October 25, 1947 Bea was united in marriage to Ernest Easker at St. Adalberts Catholic Church, town of McMillan. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2011.
Bea was a beautician in Chicago and Wausau for several years. The couple also farmed in the town of Norrie. She was a very active member of St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley and it's Rosary Society. Bea cooked for the church picnic for over 20 years, was active in the St. Florian HSA and led the Rosary for many events. Beatrice once had a private audience with Pope John Paul II. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed gardening and picking berries. Bea was a "Big Gamer" and enjoyed cards, dice and board games. She loved fishing, traveling and the occasional trip to the casino.
Bea is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis (Harley) Baumann of Weston, Cathleen (Tony) Zanghi of Coopersburg, PA and Helen (Ralph) Damask of Hatley; three grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Budleski, Ann Baumann and Victoria (fiancé Bryan Nelson) Zanghi; two great-grandchildren, Sonja and Lauren Budleski; four siblings, Sylvia Gawlikoski, Angeline Meyer both of Stratford, Eleanor (John) Callahan of Bristol, Gary (Charlene) Gawlikoski of Spencer; one sister-in-law, Ruth Gawlikoski of Stratford and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Julian, Edwin "Wrangler", Roman "Buba" and Virginia "Linda" Schoen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Jerzy Rebacz will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
A special thank you to the staff of Rennes for their tender loving care of our mother over the past three years. Also thank you to Tim, Nancy, Joy and Monica from Interim Hospice Care for her comfort in her final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019