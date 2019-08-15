|
Beau Rylee Kaiser
Wausau - Beau Rylee Kaiser passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on August 14, 2019.
He was the answer to his family's prayers, their rainbow miracle baby, who arrived into this world on August 6, 2019. During his brief visit on earth, he touched the hearts of many. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed.
Beau is survived by his daddy and mommy, Kory and Haylee Kaiser; paternal grandparents, Paul and Vonda Kaiser; maternal grandparents, Jon Prott and Lori Boll; aunts and uncles, Alison (Ben) Johnson, Stephen (Jill) Kaiser, Jason (Amber) Kaiser, Casey (Amanda) Kaiser and Morgan (Jordan) Roosa; great-grandparents, Tom (Arlene) Bittner, Viola Prott, and Jim (JoAnn) Lukasko; as well as many cousins and great aunts and great uncles. He was preceded in death by two infant siblings, his great-grandparents, Robert Prott and Melvin (Elizabeth) Kaiser.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 3200 N. Mountain Rd, Rib Mountain. Pastor Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church.
The family would like to share their love and appreciation for the staff at the Aspirus Birthing Center as well as the Aspirus NICU; your warmth and care will never be forgotten.
