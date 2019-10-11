Services
Belvajean M. Tritten

Belvajean M. Tritten Obituary
Belvajean M Tritten

Wausau - Belvajean M. Tritten, 88, Wausau, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Belvajean was born April 21, 1931, in Wausau, to the late Charles and Mayme (Kittel) Schwede. She married Vernon Tritten on Oct. 20, 1951, in the town of Texas.

She was an active member in Mission Evangelical Church, joining the church book club, serving in the Ladies Aide, and as a cook for Camp Blessing. Belvajean was a member of the Town of Texas Homemakers Group, an excellent quilt maker, and loved to garden and fish. She cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved a good game of Skipbo, Rook, or Yahtzee.

Survivors include her children, Judi (Ron) Pecha, Wausau, Jeffery (Dawn) Tritten, Merrill, and Sara (Paul) Lenzner, Daniel (Ann) Tritten, Lynda (Dean) Novitzke and Donna (Greg Zempel) Klismith, all of Wausau; grandchildren, Tyler Pecha, Ryan (Chelsey) Pecha, Jeremy (Ashleigh) Tritten, Amy (Chuck) Brooks, Jessica (Jeremy) Switlick, Jaydon Lenzner, Brett (Beth) Tritten, Breanna (Matthew) Tritten, Kyle Novitzke, Sarah (Ryan) Piel, Joshua Klismith, Hanna (Tony) Salberg, Kyle Zempel, Kristin (Nick) Hall, Kevin Zempel, David (Kristy) Baumgart, Erin Hall, and Ryan Knippel; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Madisyn, Dustin, Aaliyah, Mason, Natalie, Elijah, Wyatt, Blake, Brock, Noah, Grayson, Hazel, and Nora. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; son-in-law, George Klismith; and granddaughter, Nicole Lenzner.

Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Mission Evangelical Church, 243734 camp Blessing Road, Wausau, 54403. Elder Richard Ostwald will officiate. Burial will be in Mission Evangelical Cemetery, town of Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mission Evangelical Church or Camp Blessing.

Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com

Special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Interim Healthcare for their special care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
